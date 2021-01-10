The upcoming CDA party leader Wopke Hoekstra finds it “difficult to imagine” that his party could form a cabinet with the PVV after the elections. On Saturday, the PVV presented its election program, calling for a ban on the spread of “Islamic ideology.” Party leader Geert Wilders also wants the establish a Ministry for De-Islamization, and he believes that temporary asylum permits for Syrian refugees should be withdrawn.

In WNL on Sunday, Hoekstra called the PVV program “not a recommendation to work together.” He added that the CDA could only govern with “parties that take the rule of law seriously and fully endorse it.” Hoekstra denounced the way in which the PVV deals with religion and other freedoms.

Rutte I

During the first Rutte cabinet, the CDA did join in a coalition with the PVV after heated internal discussions. At the time, Wilders did show support for the CDA, VVD, PVV coalition, but the cabinet fell within a year and a half after a conflict about cutbacks.

Former CDA party leader Sybrand van Haersma Buma later said that he no longer wanted to govern with the PVV, and, according to Hoekstra, cooperation is “not at all obvious.” He also referred to “the drama during the first Rutte cabinet.”

The current Minister of Finance was to be officially elected party leader of the CDA on Saturday. However, the process was disrupted due to technical problems at a digital conference. His election is only a formality, as he is the only candidate.

