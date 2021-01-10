The police in Groningen fined 70 people who attended a so-called car meeting. They were fined for gathering together, which is in violation of the coronavirus measures. “People should know that this is not possible in these times,” a police spokesperson told RTV Noord.

The police closed the access roads to the parking lot where the meeting was taking place. Not all attendees were fined. Several people left their vehicles and climbed over the gates to get away from the officers. The police have noted the license plates of the cars left behind.

