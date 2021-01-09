Last year, solar panels in the Netherlands generated 8 to 18 percent more energy than expected, according to calculations by Utrecht University. The yield was still slightly lower than the record year in 2018, ANP reports.

The university compared the energy generated by solar panels with the long term average used by meteorological institute KNMI, from 1981 to 2010. In 2020, solar panels in the Netherlands on average generated 12.6 percent more energy than the long term average. In 2019, solar panels generated 9.5 percent more than expected, and in record year 2018 16.8 percent more.

Solar panels generated more energy nationwide, but most in the southern parts of the country. Solar panels in Vlissingen, which usually has a high number of sunshine hours, performed the best.

According to the researchers, the many heat records broken last year did not contribute much to solar panel energy yields. This is because hot solar panels don't perform at their best, researcher Wilfried van Sark said to the news wire. "A cold day in May is actually more favorable in that respect."

In the past year, solar panels contributed almost 5 percent of the Netherlands' electricity demand.