The Dutch banks and Geldmaat, a joint network of ATMs from the largest banks, decided on Friday to close all 500 of their sealbag machines - ATMs intended for entrepreneurs depositing money. The police advised this closure due to a new ATM bombing method that leaves un-detonated explosives behind, NOS and NU.nl report.

Earlier this week, an ATM bombing was committed on a seal bag machine in Enkhuizen. Afterwards, the police found un-detonated explosives left in the machine, which pose a significant risk to ATM users and other passersby.

"There are too many safety risks at the moment to keep them open," Aleid van der Zwan of the association of Dutch banks NVB said to NOS. "In consultation with the police, we then decided to close all machines immediately."

Entrepreneurs can still deposit their cash at the about 1 thousand cash deposit machines in the Netherlands. At these machines, banknotes are placed unpackaged into the machine and immediately counted. With the sealbag machines, the money is placed in the machine in a closed plastic bag and later deposited into the entrepreneur's account. Entrepreneurs can also make use of security transport companies' secure deposit services.

NVB is looking into more alternatives, including placing security guards at sealbag machines.

"Due to the current lockdown, fewer shops are open and the catering industry is closed and therefore less cash is in circulation," Van der Zwan said to the broadcaster. "But we do want to offer a permanent solution.