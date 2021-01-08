Since the United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 1, the Koninklijke Marechaussee have turned away 48 British people at Schiphol airport. As they are no longer EU citizens, the coronavirus travel restrictions now also apply to them, ANP reports.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year, the Netherlands banned entrance to people traveling from multiple countries with high numbers of coronavirus infections. The current travel advice for most non-EU countries is that only absolutely necessary travel to the Netherlands is allowed, with some exceptions for doctors and journalists, among others.

The majority of foreign travelers are currently being stopped at the Dutch border, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security, said to the news wire. This not only happens at Schiphol, but also at other airports and seaports.