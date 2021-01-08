Secondary school De Breul in Zeist sent all 150 of its final exam pupils home on Thursday due to a Covid-19 outbreak at a house party at a peer's home. Four students who attended the party already tested positive for the coronavirus. "I am very disappointed, but we have to do this to prevent a cluster outbreak," rector Ferry Brokers said to RTL Nieuws.

Schools in the Netherlands are currently closed due to the lockdown, but the cabinet made an exception for students writing their final exams this year. They can still get physical lessons at school.

The four students who tested positive for Covid-19 all attended at a house party over the weekend. "We understood that about 20 students were present, many of whom were students from our school," Brokers said to the broadcaster. "The organizer of the party, a peer, is at a different school. That school was also informed."

Municipal health service GGD is in the process of source and contact tracing. "We were advised to err on the side of caution. We followed that advice and so yesterday all graduation students were sent home immediately. Until January 18," Brokers said.

He called it "incredibly stupid" that these kids attended a party and then came to school. But he also understands. "They are teenagers. They crave a party after such a bad year. It is also a pity for them that fun things are not possible now."