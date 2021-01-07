Another 9,737 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, data from Dutch public health agency RIVM showed. That figure was 36 percent higher than on Wednesday, and less than one percent more than New Year's Eve exactly one week ago.

The total released on Thursday was the highest since Boxing Day, and snapped a 15-day streak where the moving daily average number of infections fell. It was also the first time in six days that the number of new infections was higher than the rolling average, which stood at 7,749.

That average was still higher than it was on December 12, when Cabinet members crafted a plan to put the Netherlands into the ongoing full lockdown. The lockdown restrictions were initially expected to last until January 19, but with many advising the government to keep the measures in place, the Cabinet was reportedly considering a two-week extension.

This week, 23,291 people have tested positive for the viral infection, a 13-percent decrease compared to a week ago. An estimated 850,900 people have tested positive in the Netherlands since the end of February,

Hospital patient total shows first week-to-week drop in a month

For the first time since December 7, hospitals in the Netherlands were treating fewer coronavirus patients than they were a week earlier. There were 2,756 such patients in care Thursday afternoon, down two percent from New Year's Eve when 2,817 patients were being treated. The average daily decline has been slight over the past seven days, but if it continues, there could be just over 2,700 patients in treatment next Thursday.

The number of patients with the disease in intensive care equaled 704, a net increase of eight after accounting for admissions, deaths and discharges. There were 2,052 Covid-19 patients in regular care, a net decrease of 79.

During the preceding 24 hours, hospitals admitted 231 patients with the coronavirus disease into regular care. They also moved 29 patients into intensive care. Both figures were down over 20 percent compared to a week ago. All told, hospital admissions for Covid-19 have fallen this calendar week by about 14 percent, however the full impact of gatherings during the Christmas and New Year's periods was still being determined.

The RIVM also disclosed that 85 more people died as a result of Covid-19, which raised this week's total up to 412. That was five percent higher than last week. The moving average dropped slightly to 94 with Thursday's data.

That put the Netherlands over the 12 thousand mark for deaths officially linked to Covid-19. There have been 12,084 in total.