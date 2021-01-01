A thundering explosion on the Havezatelaan in Deventer damaged 20 homes in the neighborhood. The incident happened in the Overijssel city at about 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.



There were no injuries in the early morning incident. The explosion was reportedly caused by a heavy, illegal firecracker.

“The police have arrested one suspect. His role was under investigation” authorities said in a statement. Witnesses led police to the male suspect, who lives on another street in the area, broadcaster RTV Oost reported.

Local media in Deventer said that police searched the area for the remnants of the explosive which sent debris flying at the buildings. Windows on the street were shattered in the blast, and several garages were also damaged.

The case was still under investigation Friday morning.