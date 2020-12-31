The dark clouds of the coronavirus crisis are not only hanging over hospitals; there is also a seismic economic backlash. The number of companies in acute financial problems has doubled since the second lockdown. Twenty-seven percent of businesses are affected, says Business Association ONL and Financial Organization MKB in an interview with BNR.

A survey among entrepreneurs showed that the number of financially healthy companies decreased, while the number of weaker companies keeps increasing. About 60 percent of businesses are now financially unstable, says credit rating agency Graydon.

These are not merely companies in the hospitality and event sectors, says Ronald Kleverlaan, chairman of financial organization MKB. “They are also small shopkeepers, for example,” he says. ’17 percent of entrepreneurs say they are in a very difficult situation, which means that they are really on the edge,” he adds.

The situation is dire for many companies in the events sector, says Riemer Rijpkema, spokesperson for the umbrella organization Eventplatform and director of the trade association CLCVECTA. “The first quarter is already lost, and the second quarter will also be very difficult,” he says. Many entrepreneurs have to rely on their reserves “on the assumption that the tide would turn sooner.”

The government should pay attention to these types of surveys, argues BNR economist Han de Jong. “The ministers and Prime Minister always say that the support package must reflect the gravity of the corona measures.” But according to Han de Jong, the question is whether enough oxygen is being pumped into the lungs of these companies. This survey suggests that in some respects, that is not the case. “This is reason to take a closer look at the support measures, especially with regard to lending,” he argues.

