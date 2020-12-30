Trains from national railway NS will not depart after about 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Trains that left their originating station prior to that time will continue to run their route on to their endpoints.

The night train services at major cities will begin again close to 1 a.m. on January 1. From then on, over the course of New Year’s Day all trains will follow the Sunday schedule.

The NS states on their website that they find it important their colleagues have the possibility to celebrate the New Year at home. They are not expecting many passengers to travel due to the coronavirus lockdown, and the advice from the government to only undertake necessary journeys.

Trains have been running 90 percent of the scheduled service since October. This is not set to change next month.

The NS advised passengers to use its online trip planner before going to the train station for the most up to date scheduling information.