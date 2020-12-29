The GGD municipal health service published a map on Tuesday identifying the 26 cities where it will establish mass vaccination sites to inoculate people against Covid-19. Originally, the health authorities said that 25 locations would be set up for distributing the vaccines, but an extra location in Terneuzen will also be used, said the GGD Zeeland.

The Dutch government will begin vaccinating people on January 8, making the Netherlands the last country in the European Union to start. Initially, a vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech will be used, which requires storage at -70 degrees Celsius.

Instead of following advice from the Dutch Health Council to first vaccinate the elderly and vulnerable people, the Cabinet will instead invite health care workers for their shots first. Care workers will be allowed to set their appointments with the GGD starting on Monday.

"GGDs will start vaccinating the first nursing home care workers on 8 January," said the umbrella organization overseeing the GGD regional branches. Then three vaccination points will open on January 11 in Houten, Rotterdam and Veghel. "Vaccinations will take place at all locations on Monday 18 January."

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, separated by at least three weeks. People will be most protected from developing Covid-19 a week after the second shot.

The 26 vaccine locations will be open seven days a week. The known locations as of Wednesday afternoon are listed below.

Vaccination sites to open on January 11:

Former Jumbo distribution center on De Amert in Veghel Rotterdam-Rijmond: Rotterdam The Hague Airport in Rotterdam

Rotterdam The Hague Airport in Rotterdam Utrecht: Expo exhibition center in Houten

Vaccination sites open on January 18: