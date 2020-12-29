All 26 coronavirus vaccination locations in the Netherlands revealed
The GGD municipal health service published a map on Tuesday identifying the 26 cities where it will establish mass vaccination sites to inoculate people against Covid-19. Originally, the health authorities said that 25 locations would be set up for distributing the vaccines, but an extra location in Terneuzen will also be used, said the GGD Zeeland.
The Dutch government will begin vaccinating people on January 8, making the Netherlands the last country in the European Union to start. Initially, a vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech will be used, which requires storage at -70 degrees Celsius.
Instead of following advice from the Dutch Health Council to first vaccinate the elderly and vulnerable people, the Cabinet will instead invite health care workers for their shots first. Care workers will be allowed to set their appointments with the GGD starting on Monday.
"GGDs will start vaccinating the first nursing home care workers on 8 January," said the umbrella organization overseeing the GGD regional branches. Then three vaccination points will open on January 11 in Houten, Rotterdam and Veghel. "Vaccinations will take place at all locations on Monday 18 January."
The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, separated by at least three weeks. People will be most protected from developing Covid-19 a week after the second shot.
The 26 vaccine locations will be open seven days a week. The known locations as of Wednesday afternoon are listed below.
Vaccination sites to open on January 11:
- Hart voor Brabant: Former Jumbo distribution center on De Amert in Veghel
- Rotterdam-Rijmond: Rotterdam The Hague Airport in Rotterdam
- Utrecht: Expo exhibition center in Houten
Vaccination sites open on January 18:
- Amsterdam-Amstelland: RAI convention center
- Brabant, West: Amphia on Langendijk in Breda
- Brabant-Zuidoost: Sportcentrum Eindhoven
- Drenthe: TT Circuit Assen
- Flevoland: As-yet undetermined location in Lelystad
- Fryslân: As-yet unannounced location in Leeuwarden
- Gelderland-Midden: Papendal sports center
- Gelderland, Noord en Oost: Mheenpark sports hall in Apeldorn
- Gelderland-Zuid: A facility on Havenweg in Wijchen
- Gooi & Vechtstreek: As-yet unannounced location in Huizen
- Groningen: MartiniPlaza Groningen
- Haaglanden: Cars Jeans Stadium in The Hague
- Hollands-Midden: Events and Convention Center at Holiday Inn in Leiden
- Hollands Noorden: Evenemententerrein on Olympiaweg in Alkmaar
- IJsselland: IJsselhallen in Zwolle
- Kennemerland: Schiphol Airport in Haarlemmermeer
- Limburg-Noord: Kazerneterrein former military barracks site in Blerick, Venlo
- Limburg, Zuid: XL-testlocatie, P6 parking area at the MECC in Maastricht
- Twente: P3 parking area at the University of Twente in Enschede
- Zaanstreek-Waterland: Sportcomplex De Beuk in Purmerend
- Zeeland: Zeelandhallen in Goes
- Zeeland: ZorgSaam hospital in Terneuzen
- Zuid-Holland Zuid: Sporthal Deetos in Dordrecht