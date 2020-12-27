A 59-year-old man was attacked with a knife in his home in Poortugaal, a town in Zuid-Holland. The incident, which took place in the night from Saturday to Sunday, seems to have been without a particular motive, reports the police. The victim was slightly injured.

According to the police, the suspect rang the doorbell of a house just after 3 a.m. “The resident opened the door unsuspectingly and was immediately attacked by an unknown man who had a large knife in his hands,” reports the police.

With the help of several people present in the house, they were able to overpower the perpetrator. He was arrested by the police shortly afterward. The victim was not severely injured. However, the police still call it “a very drastic event.” The incident is still under investigation.

