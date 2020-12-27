A hand grenade was found on Sunday morning at the house of a journalist from De Limburger newspaper. It was discovered at the private address of crime reporter Jos Emonts in his hometown Neer.

Emonts was walking his dog in the morning when he found the grenade in front of his house. “I didn’t take it too seriously, took a picture of it and sent it to my brother. He said I should call the police anyway,” says Emonts, who has no idea why there might be an explosive device near his house.

According to the journalist, the bomb was activated. The Explosive Disposal Service (EOD) will dismantle the device, and as a precaution, Emonts and his neighbors have been evacuated.

Editor-in-chief of De Limburger, Bjorn Oostra, expresses his shock. “This is an attack on the free press and independent journalism. That’s the worst thing you can experience as a reporter.”

Oostra assumes that the grenade has something to do with the work of Emonts. But it is not known from what angle the threat has come. This is now being investigated.

