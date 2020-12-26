The youth police in Delfshaven, in the province Zuid-Holland, spotted a 10-year-old operating a Volkswagen Golf on Friday afternoon. The officer became suspicious when he saw a moving vehicle in which the driver’s forehead was barely visible above the steering wheel. The chauffeur turned out to be a Romanian boy who was visiting his family in the Netherlands.

“In the police we often say; don’t be surprised, just be amazed,” wrote the Delfshaven police on their Instagram account. Reportedly, the owner of the vehicle sat next to the boy. He explained that he thought that the boy’s driving skills were fine and that he could easily go for a spin. Not on a closed site, but through the streets of Rotterdam.

Children of that age cannot receive a fine. The owner of the car was therefore fined 280 euros for letting someone drive without a license.

