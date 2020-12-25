A power outage left around 1,800 households in Woerden in the dark for several hours on Christmas Eve.

The power went out at around 10:40 p.m. and was restored by around 00:50 a.m.

According to network manager Stedin, a broken cable was behind the outage.

On social media, some Woerden residents seemed to think that the forced candlelight gave the night an even more Christmas-y feeling.