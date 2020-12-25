Power outage: Dark Christmas Eve for 1,800 Woerden households
A power outage left around 1,800 households in Woerden in the dark for several hours on Christmas Eve.
The power went out at around 10:40 p.m. and was restored by around 00:50 a.m.
According to network manager Stedin, a broken cable was behind the outage.
On social media, some Woerden residents seemed to think that the forced candlelight gave the night an even more Christmas-y feeling.
Bijzondere kerstavond... Het Licht is sterker dan de duisternis. #Stroomuitval #woerden https://t.co/M5sSO6BbUa pic.twitter.com/261z24Ta77— Mirjam Oosterhoff (@jongmirjam) December 24, 2020