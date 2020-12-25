The father of a 17-year-old girl was dragged by a car for about 400 meters, and possibly run over by the vehicle, as he tried to prevent his daughter from leaving their Amsterdam home. A 20-year-old man was later taken into custody for questioning.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve in the Spaarndammerbuurt in Amsterdam-West, according to local broadcaster AT5. The teenager left her home and stepped into an occupied vehicle in front of the building, but her father objected and was concerned for her well-being.

"He grabbed a part of the car, possibly a window or mirror, while the driver pressed the accelerator," a police spokesperson told broadcaster NOS. The man was dragged for several hundreds of meters, and was left wounded on Spaarndammerstraat.

When first responders arrived they found the man hurt but conscious. He was taken in serious condition to an area hospital, and was later released, AT5 reported. He was unable to give a statement to police as of Friday afternoon.

Police also found his daughter in good condition. Officers spotted the car on Pieter Calandlaan in Nieuw-West and impounded it.