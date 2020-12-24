One woman was killed and several others were hurt after seven cars crashed into each other on the A2 near Nieuwegein. The accident happened just after 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, bringing out about a half-dozen ambulances and two trauma teams traveling in separate helicopters, and a police department helicopter.

Her surviving family members were notified, police said.

When jerry cans were found filled with an unknown liquid inside one of the vehicles, the firefighters and police on the scene ordered the A2 shut. “We are investigating the circumstances, and the content of one of the vehicles. We are also looking for occupants who have run away,” police said at the time.

Traffic was rerouted via the A27 and the A12. Eventually, by about 2 a.m., investigators determined that the suspicious liquid did not pose a threat. Infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat was still working on cleaning up the accident at 8 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic was backed up for five kilometers from Culemborg towards Everdingen during rush hour, with drivers facing a 24-minute delay, according to the ANWB.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation