Counting down to the new year with ten people in one’s living room is considered an offense this year. That is reason enough for the police to check people’s homes on New Year’s Eve, according to Wilbert Paulissen, police chief of Oost-Brabant.

“Officers have really not been ordered to verbally apprehend people who congratulate each other on the street on New Year’s Eve. We are also not going to try to take all fireworks away,” says Paulissen. According to him, the police will deploy their efforts mainly to combat nuisances.

“We won’t press our noses against every window. But ten people in a living room, I think, is too much at this time. Then we will actually ring the doorbell,” he said. That, however, does not mean that the police can simply fine every household where there are too many people. Paulissen assumes that the fact that the police are standing at the door will be sufficient in most cases. Otherwise, officers can check whether the party is causing any nuisances.

Breaking up house parties will not be a priority, however. “At the turn of the year, we give priority to dealing with violent incidents, and we ensure that fire brigades, community service officers, and ambulance personnel can do their jobs. That will always take precedent,” says a spokeswoman for the National Police. “If our schedule allows it, we will enforce the fireworks ban and the corona measures,” she said.

