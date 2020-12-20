The Netherlands is now on the sixth day of its national lockdown, as the number of daily SARS-CoV-2 infections keeps rising. On Sunday, the national health agency RIVM reported 13,066 new cases, the highest number recorded in the country.

The seven-day rolling average reached a record high of 10,945. Sunday’s infections were six percent higher than the previous day and ten percent higher than last Sunday. In total, The Netherlands reported 76,612 new cases in the past week, also a record, marking a startling increase compared to last week.

The three cities with the highest number of daily infections were Amsterdam (594), Rotterdam (366), and Almere (236). Infections in the capital have continued to rise. Sunday’s numbers reflect a 77 percent increase versus last week. Rotterdam, too, has seen a continuous rise in cases. On Sunday, the infection rate was 20 percent higher than last week. Almere saw a sudden spike on Sunday, a 95 percent increase compared to the previous day and a 44 percent rise versus last Sunday.

With the rise in daily Covid-19 infections, hospitals remain under immense pressure. On Sunday, another 218 patients were admitted to regular care units in the hospital. 36 patients were placed in intensive care.

This brings the total tally of hospitalized patients to 2,113, 48 more than the previous day. Among them, 580 are in the ICU, a net increase of 20 compared to Saturday, and 1,533 are in regular care, up 28 versus Saturday. The number of Covid patients has thus gone up 20 percent compared to last week. At this rate, we can expect the number of hospitalized patients to be around 2,529 next Sunday.

The RIVM reported on Sunday that another 32 people have died from Covid-19. This brings the weekly rolling average to 64. Since counting began in March, at least 10,491 People in The Netherlands have died from the viral disease.

According to the non-profit organization NICE, hospitals have treated some 34,811 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. Approximately 5,527 have died while in hospital.