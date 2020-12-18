A partly sunny day was predicted for nearly the entire Netherlands on Friday, with dry weather expected everywhere except parts of Noord-Holland. High temperatures were expected to remain around ten degrees Celsius through Sunday, according to weather institute KNMI.

Friday morning started off cloudy across most of the country. Breaks in the clouds were likely with a moderate wind building up as the day progresses. That wind was expected to be a bit stiffer along the coast and the IJsselmeer region.

A mostly cloudy overnight should see temperatures fall to about five degrees Celsius. Winds shifting from south to south east will noticeably remain throughout the weekend. As the temperature warms back to nine degrees in the northeast and 12 degrees in the southwest, the chance of light showers will increase.

The winds were expected out of the southwest on Sunday, as were a continuation of rough seas at the coast. The chance of rain was smaller, with overnight temperatures around seven degrees, and midday temps about the same as on Saturday.

The Netherlands can expect to start the work week with colder weather overnight, stronger gusts out of the south, and a 90 percent chance of rain. The highs on Monday should range from 11 to 13 degrees.