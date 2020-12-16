Thick fog will reduce visibility to less than 200 meters in many places in the Netherlands this morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning, advising drivers on the road despite the lockdown to adjust their driving behavior.

The code yellow warning is in effect for all of the Netherlands except for Limburg, Groningen and Drenthe. The fog should slowly dissipate from the east during the course of the morning. "Dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Adjust your speed and keep a sufficient distance," the KNMI warned.

Wednesday will see the sun break through the clouds from the east in more and more places as the day continues, though the west and north will still be mostly cloudy. No rain is expected and maximums will range between 8 degrees Celsius in the north to up to 11 degrees in the south.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase from the west and an area of rain will move over the country from west to east. Minimum temperatures will be around 7 degrees.

On Thursday morning, the rain will leave the country to the east and the west will see clear skies. The rest of the day will be a mix of sun and clouds, with maybe an occasional shower. Maximums will be around 10 degrees.

The rest of the week and weekend will be largely dry, with occasional sunshine. Next week will be more rainy. The weather is mild for this time of year, with maximums around 10 degrees and minimums around 5.