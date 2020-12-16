At least three large non-essential retail chains are open despite the lockdown, as they sell more than 30 percent essential goods and screened off all the non-essentials. An increasing number of parliamentarians criticized this on social media, saying that the fact that small businesses have to be closed sends the wrong signal.

Sources told NOS that the government is discussing stricter rules for these large retail chains.

The government initially decided that stores that sell at least 30 percent essential goods can be open, as long as they don't sell any non-essentials during the lockdown and screen off all these products. Hema opened all its stores on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Action and Wibra followed.

An Action spokesperson told NOS that about 40 percent of the chain's assortment consist of essential goods like, shampoo, sanitizer, toilet paper, and pet food. "In all stores we strictly adhere to the measures regarding safe shopping, keeping a distance, and a maximum number of shoppers per store," the spokesperson said. "There is also an employee at the entrance and trolleys and baskets are cleaned."

Parliamentarians are not pleased with this development. PvdA leader Lodewijk Asscer wondered on Twitter how the government considers this fair.

"So this is what capitalism looks like in a corona crisis. How unfair is this? Our schools, theaters, and small retailers have to close, but the big companies can do their things. These companies know no boundaries, cabinet set some!" SP leader Lilian Marijnissen tweeted.

"The government allows the large chains to just open. The small shopkeepers is the victim and stays closed. This is exactly the opposite of the solidarity that is so desperately needed in this lockdown," GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver tweeted.

"It hurts to see that the big chains with their schemes are pushing out the local middle class to squeeze that one last cent out," ChristenUnie MP Eppo Bruins said.