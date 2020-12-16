The municipality of Kampen decided to ban a large prayer meeting planned in the city on Saturday. According to mayor Bort Koelewijn, this gathering cannot be safely held in the current coronavirus lockdown, NOS reports.

The gathering organized by Laat Ons Aanbidden, which translates to "Let Us Worship", was set to be held outside near a supermarket. At least 200 attendees were expected, and as there is also a supermarket nearby, the chance is good of it becoming too crowded, Koelewijn said.

The mayor consulted with the organization about relocating the gathering, but all alternative locations were rejected, the mayor said.

On Facebook, one of the organizers spoke out against the ban, saying that it is a fundamental right to publicly profess your faith. The mayor acknowledged this, but still called it irresponsible to let such an event continue in the midst of a pandemic.