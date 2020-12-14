A National Coordinator for Fighting Antisemitism will be established in the Netherlands next year, Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security announced at a Hanukkah celebration with representatives of the Jewish community, NOS reports.

The coordinator will start early next year and will be active for at least a year. They will advise the Ministry of Justice and Security on the approach against Antisemitism and must ensure better cooperation between parties in this fight. The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, asked for such a coordinator in the summer.

Antisemitism has become increasingly visible over the past years, partly due to social media, Grapperhaus said. "Corona and economic hardship is a breeding ground for conspiracy theories against the Jewish community." According to the Minister, "the many headed monster of Antisemitism" feels at home in many places. "We must not leave this battle to the Jewish community alone."

The government is also working on establishing a National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism, Minister Kasja Ollongren of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations announced last week.