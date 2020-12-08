Police in the Netherlands fined 65 people for failing to wear a face mask during the first week of mouth and nose coverings were considered mandatory when entering a public indoor space. The fine for not wearing a mask is 95 euros

In total, the police fined 510 people last week who did not comply with Covid measures. The police also put an end to 32 illegal parties. While the social distancing fines were about level with the last week of November, 18 fewer parties were broken up, which police said may be due to the colder, wetter weather.

Since December 1, it has been made mandatory for everyone over the age of twelve to wear a mouth and nose covering in public indoor areas. This includes shops, museums, gas stations, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues. The rule also applies to stations and airports. Only when seated is it allowed not to wear a mask.

Eric Lakenman of the Dutch BOA trade union previously expected that it “will not rain fines.” He explained that enforcers would first talk to someone who is not wearing a mask. “The fine will only follow if it happens again.”