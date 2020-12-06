Dutch Minister of Internal Affairs, Kajsa Ollongren, is trying to tackle ‘fake news.’ In light of the upcoming parliamentary elections, she wants to set up an independent committee to monitor disinformation on the internet.

The Hague is concerned about the “American situation.” With Dutch elections taking place next year, the spread of ‘fake news’ on social media is becoming a concern on this side of the Atlantic as well. That was the concern expressed by Minister Ollongren.

Social media companies themselves should warn against disinformation, she argued on WNL on Sunday. If advertisements or videos appear stating something that is not true, companies in the Netherlands could also place a “warning” notice similar to how it has been done in the United States concerning allegations about ballot box fraud during the presidential elections.

Ollongren and others in The Hague have expressed their concerns about ‘fake news’ and its potential influence on the election. The European Commission announced this week that the existing code of conduct on disinformation is being revised and that online platforms need to better enforce it without affecting freedom of expression.

The Minister urges political parties and citizens to be extra vigilant in the upcoming parliamentary elections. She pointed out on WNL that the security services have been warning against the spread of ‘fake news’ for years. Other nations could also be potential perpetrators. “We see that it has happened in other countries as well, so there is no reason to assume that it does not happen in our country.”

Ollongren emphasized that there will be no “Ministry of Truth.” According to her, journalists and scientists have an important role to play here, but social media platforms also have a responsibility themselves.



