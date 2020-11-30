The Dutch association of internists NIV is very concerned that the number of new coronavirus infections stopped falling. Pressure on hospital care is still very high, the association said on Monday, NOS reports.

"The period in which more than a thousand new coronavirus patients are hospitalized every week has now been three weeks longer than in the spring and is still not over," the NIV said. "The high pressure on hospitals will therefore last longer. Over 1,450 more patients with Covid-19 have already been admitted to the nursing ward than in the first wave."

According to NIV chairman Robin Peeters, the Netherlands is very lucky that improved treatment resulted in lower ICU admissions than in the first wave, and in patients having to be hospitalized for a shorter period of time. "Without these developments, the burden on the hospital would have been even greater," he said to the broadcaster.

But the shortage of hospital capacity is still a major concern. "If the numbers don't fall further, or even rise while there are still so many Covid-19 patients in hospitals, I am very concerned about patients whose care cannot be delayed much longer," Peeters said.