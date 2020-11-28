Amsterdam will soon be home to the Netherlands' first vegan supermarket. Vegan Fresco, with solely vegan and plant-based products, will open its doors on Jan Evertsenstraat in mid-January, Het Parool reports.

To test whether locals were interested in such a store, founder James Fresco distributed 20 thousand leaflets in all surrounding neighborhoods last weekend. 56.4 percent of respondents said they would definitely shop at the Vegan Fresco, and 40.1 percent said they might.

Next week Fresco will start a crowdfunding campaign to finance the supermarket, which was also announced in the leaflet. He also asked future shoppers to pass on their needs, wishes and expectations. "Together we'll create a beautiful store," Fresco said to the newspaper.

"We will open the doors in mid-January," he said. "Until then we will continue to build on the store and see what our exact range will be." The products will come from all over Europe.