One of the two asylum centers in Wageningen had a coronavirus outbreak. 44 of the residents tested positive for Covid-19, mayor Geert van Rumund informed the city council in an online meeting on Monday, Omroep Gelderland reported.

"All residents and staff were tested. This resulted in 44 residents testing positive. They were transferred to a specially equipped reception center elsewhere," the mayor said.

The specially equipped reception center is managed by the central agency for the reception of asylum seekers, the COA. The asylum seekers that stayed in the same rooms as those who tested positive have been isolated from the other residents. All residents of the asylum center have to stay on the grounds for the time being.

Van Rumund did not say whether the Covid-19 outbreak happened at the asylum center on Scheidingslaan or the one on Keijenbergseweg. "For the sake of the people involved," the mayor said.