The German police arrested a doctor working at the university hospital in Essen on suspicion of manslaughter. The police believe he caused the deaths of two patients, one of which was a man from the Netherlands, ANP reports.

The two patients died on November 13 and 17. They were both men, aged 47 and 50. A spokesperson for the police could not tell the news wire which one was the Dutch man, or give any further details about his identity.

According to the police, the patients were hospitalized and in critical condition. The doctor gave them medicine, which caused them to die immediately. In one of the cases, the doctor said he wanted to end the suffering of the man and his family.

The German police are investigating.