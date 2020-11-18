Public health agency RIVM said that a technical error with the IT system of municipal health service GGD meant the daily coronavirus data released on Wednesday was likely incomplete. Fewer than five thousand new coronavirus infections were reported by the RIVM for the third straight day, the incomplete data showed. At the same time, the total number of hospitalized patients fell to its lowest point since October 23.

The daily tally was 4,628, about seven percent higher than Tuesday, but 15 percent lower than a week ago. However, about a thousand more positive tests were likely missing from the results because a secure connection between separate computer systems went down, the RIVM told NOS.

The incomplete data dropped the seven-day rolling average down to 5,284. So far this week, 13,821 people have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, nearly seven percent fewer than a week ago.

Amsterdam was the city with the most newly-infected residents (247), and the biggest week-to-week change, a drop of 25 percent compared to last Wednesday. Rotterdam showed a 17-percent fall to 238, and The Hague went down by eight percent to 157.

Another 192 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to Dutch hospitals in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon, down a quarter compared to last week. The seven-day average including Wednesday stood at 201. Also during that time period, 27 patients were moved into intensive care, moving the rolling average to 31.

The current total number of coronavirus patients went down by 59 to 2,087, according to patient coordination office LCPS. Included in that were 559 patients in intensive care, a decrease of 17, and 1,528 in regular care, a decrease of 42.

The admitted patient total fell to its lowest point in 26 days. It was over eight percent lower than a week ago, after a seven-day average decline of over one percent. Should that rate hold, there would be 1,915 hospitalized coronavirus patients next Wednesday.

Dutch hospitals have treated 23,239 people in regular care for Covid-19, and 5,176 patients required intensive care, according to figures from nonprofit organization NICE.

The RIVM also reported the deaths of 84 more people with Covid-19 listed as the cause. That raised the seven-day average to 70. To date, 8,698 people have died because of the coronavirus disease, including an estimated 4,496 who died in a hospital.

Since the end of February, 461,612 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the viral infection.