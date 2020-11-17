A technical malfunction in the power supply of the NOS building in Hilversum knocked the Dutch broadcaster offline on Tuesday morning. The power issues meant that NOS could not broadcast on radio or television, or publish articles on its site.

The problems arose shortly before 5:00 a.m., the broadcaster said. From around 6:00 a.m., NOS radio broadcasts were back online. The website systems were partially operational again from around 7:00 a.m.

Television broadcasts were still disrupted at 7:50 a.m.

What caused the malfunction is not yet clear. NOS is "working hard on a solution", the broadcaster said.