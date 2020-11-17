The Dutch government confirmed that some coronavirus restrictions would return back from a more enhanced level to the partial lockdown first announced on October 13. The relaxation will begin at midnight on Wednesday.

"Together, we still have to grit our teeth," said Prime Minister Mark Rutte. "We are thinking about what we can do together later.

The country will continue past the Sinterklaas festivities in the partial lockdown with no more than three guests allowed inside a household, not including children aged 12 and under. Moving forward, the government wants to see a 70 percent reduction in the number of new coronavirus infections reported daily.

"What steps do we need to take to put this crisis behind us?" Rutte said. He said more information about coronavirus restrictions later in the year would be announced around December 8.

Below follows a list of all coronavirus restrictions that will be in effect beginning at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday morning.

Groups

A maximum of three guests per day per home (not counting children aged 12 or younger)

No more than 30 people in indoor areas where people are seated (including children)

Outside of a home, whether indoors or outdoors, groups may consist of no more than four people from mixed households (not counting children aged 12 or younger)

Non-Medical Face Mask Obligation

Face masks are to be worn in public indoor spaces and on public transportation by everyone over the age of 12

High school, vocational school, and higher education students are to wear masks in school facilities not including classrooms

Daily Life

Work from home as much as possible

All food and beverage locations must close their doors except for takeaway customers. The exceptions to this are hotels serving their guests, funeral homes, company lunchrooms, hospital lunchrooms, and businesses in airports beyond security checkpoints

Businesses that serve food or drinks in addition to providing other services must close their catering areas

Retailers must close by 8 p.m. every night, except for supermarkets and gas station stores

Alcohol sales and soft drug sales is forbidden between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., including delivered items

Consuming alcohol in public is forbidden from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All events are outlawed except for food markets, trade shows, conferences, movie screenings, theatrical performances, paid professional football, and protests or other demonstrations

Cultural locations including museums, libraries and other places where people move through a facility may remain open for guests who make a reservation

Sports and Working Out for Adults, 18 and Over

Sports participation is only permitted at a distance of 1.5 meters

Groups of more than four people are not allowed, including teams

Competitions are forbidden

Audiences are forbidden

Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed

Some exceptions are made for high level athletes at top-tier facilities

Football players in the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, and the staff in their teams' bubbles

Sports and Working Out for Minors, Under 18

Team trainings are permitted without a 1.5 meter distance

Competitions are forbidden except between teams within the same club

Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed

Audiences are forbidden

Travel