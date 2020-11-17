82 percent of Netherlands residents are worried about climate change, according to a survey by Ipsos for ABN Amro. Two in five Dutch said that the coronavirus crisis should be a "wake-up" call for doing something about the climate, NU.nl reports.

Three quarters of respondents said that we should try to keep the "positive effects" of the pandemic with respect to the climate, such as a reduction in CO2 emissions due to less air and road traffic. More than half said they plan to change their own travel behavior accordingly.

More than half also said that the government's financial recovery package should not only focus on economic recovery, but also on accelerating sustainability. "Now that society has to be reshaped anyway, 56 percent of the Dutch think that now is the time to put sustainability high on the political agenda," the bank said.

That echoes previous calls from experts, including the planning offices that advise the government on policy, to take advantage of this unprecedented situation to achieve the goals set in the Paris Climate Agreement. For example, by setting sustainability requirements for state aid.

Ipsos surveyed over a thousand Dutch adults for ABN Amro. According to the research agency, this group is representative of the entire Netherlands population.