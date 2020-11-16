The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a 32-year-old man from Georgia, who was infected with the coronavirus, at Schiphol. The man is accused of attempted aggravated assault, the Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security, said on Sunday.

The man landed at Schiphol from Georgia and was in transit to Malta. At the transit hall, he was checked by an employee of the airline he was flying with, who found that the man had a letter on him stating that he tested positive for Covid-19.

"The man was immediately quarantined and arrested by the Marechaussee," the police said. The Marechaussee is investigating.