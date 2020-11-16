Dutch Survivors, a group that protests against the government's coronavirus measures among other things, shared a list containing the residential addresses of Dutch politicians, celebrities and journalists on chat service Telegram, journalist Hans de Vreij said on Twitter.

The list includes addresses for Prime Minister Mark Rutte and many other cabinet members, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema, television presenters Arjen Lubach and Eva Jinek, and the intensive care doctor involved in the coronavirus approach Diederik Gommers.

De Vreij posted the lists on Twitter, replacing the addresses with 'XXX'. Why they were published, is not clear. Though the person who posted the lists openly oppose the coronavirus measures on his social media channels, according to NU.nl.

Dutch Survivors has around 500 followers on Facebook. How many of them are on Telegram, is not known.