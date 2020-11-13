Public indoor buildings like movie theaters, museums, sex clubs and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen their doors beginning on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. Rutte stated the stricter rules from Nov. 4 were intended to last for two weeks only, and that despite three days of rising coronavirus infections hospital admissions have decreased.

Another prime time, nationally televised press conference with Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge was expected to take place on Tuesday. The two plan to use that moment to elaborate on the developing coronavirus situation, and policies like the shutdown of bars and restaurants.

“We are assuming that the trend is still good,” Rutte said. He also wanted to see a further decrease in the hospitalization total, with 2,181 Covid-19 patients in treatment on Friday. The Covid-19 patient total has dropped consistently for ten days, data from the LCPS showed, but if coronavirus infections continue to rise the hospitalization figures will, too.

The expiration of the stricter rules generally means a return to the Oct. 14 partial lockdown. People will be allowed to gather in groups of four while inside or outside, and up to 30 will be able to gather in indoor venues with mandatory seating. Other locations set to reopen their doors are amusement parks, petting zoos and libraries.

Residents will also be allowed a maximum of three guests inside their homes on any given day, up from two.

The recommendation to not to travel unless absolutely necessary will remain. The government wants people to refrain from booking unnecessary trips until mid-January, including holidays and family visits.

Food and beverage businesses will still be forbidden from serving customers anything other than takeaway orders. Professional sports competitions will continue to be closed to the public, and amateur clubs will not be allowed to compete against other teams. It was not immediately clear if group lessons in fitness centers would be permitted.