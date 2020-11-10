The Dutch national football team wanted to play in a special match shirt promoting the KNVB's anti-racism campaign in a friendly match against Spain on Wednesday, but UEFA banned this, AD reports. The specially designed shirts bear the slogan #OneLove.

The #OneLove campaign was created by Dutch football association KNVB and the Dutch government to fight discrimination and racism in football, following an incident in which racist taunts was shouted at Excelsior player Ahmad Mendes Moreira during a match against FC Den Bosch last year.

Following this incident, the Dutch national team spoke out against racism. And that eventually grew into the OneLove campaign, which now has over 60 partners from the football world, according to the KNVB.

As UEFA refused to allow Oranje to play with the message on their shirt, the Dutch national team decided to wear the shirts during the warm up, according to AD.