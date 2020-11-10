A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a campsite in the Drenthe village of Hoogersmilde on Monday. Multiple shots were fired, the police said in a statement. The victim was a resident of the village.

Emergency services responded to the campsite on Jannes Brugginkweg at around 7:30 p.m. They found the critically injured man at the scene. Attempts to resuscitate him were to no avail.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Sources told Dagblad van het Noorden that the man was shot at close range multiple times, giving the impression that this may have been an assassination.

According to RTV Drenthe, the shooting happened at De Horrebieter recreation park, which is a medium-sized campsite with many facilities for children and young people.