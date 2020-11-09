Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam welcomed a brand new resident on Sunday. A black rhino baby was born at the zoo at 10:25 p.m. last night. "A special birth, because only two other black rhinos were ever born in the Netherlands," the zoo said.

This brand new baby is black rhino Naima's second birth, and it was born on father Vungu's birthday, the zoo said. Mother and baby both seem to be doing well. A live stream of the nursery can be viewed on the zoo's website.

The other two black rhinos born in the Netherlands were both also born at Blijdorp, one in 2017 and one in 1963. The 2017 baby was Naima's first born.