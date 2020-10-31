Ten police officers entered into quarantine after someone tested positive for a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection after attending an illegal party broken up by police. The party was on a boat at yacht builder Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Zuid-Holland on October 23, nine days after partial lockdown restrictions in the Netherlands put an end to events and mixed household gatherings of more than four adults.

Two officers were dispatched to the boat party after a tip was called in from someone who heard loud music and saw disco lighting. At the scene, the 15 drunken revellers refused to yield. They instead threw glasses and chairs at the two officers, who were slightly injured, according to newspaper AD.

More police were sent to help break up the party, which the Zuid-Holland-Zuid district police chief Dennis den Os said was an “outrageous” turn of events. Four men and a woman were taken into custody.

About a week later, one of those who attended the event was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

“This should never have happened,” said Alblasserdam Deputy Mayor Peter Verheij. “We sympathize with the officers who are now in quarantine against their will,” he said, thanking them, and “wishing them and their families a lot of strength now that tense days are coming for them.”