Representatives of the cultural-, sports-, and catering sectors are all disappointed by the government's announcement that the partial lockdown will continue until end November, and that a full lockdown is a possibility if behavior doesn't change.

The association of Dutch orchestras VvNO called the extension "very disappointing", in a reaction to NOS. "Another month. But we have to sit it out, there's no other way," chairman George Wiegel said to the broadcaster. "We worked very hard to make concert halls completely corona-proof. Right now is the season that people want to explore things indoors. That is not possible, and that is very unpleasant."

The VvNO represents nine orchestras, including the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra, the Concertgebouw Orchestra, and the North Netherlands Orchestra.

Sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF is resigned to the extension. "We heard. We are still going to find out what this means for sports," chairman Geert Slot said to NOS. "Does this mean, for example, that we have to count on December, but that it can still be brought forward?" He referred to earlier measures that were set to end on September 1, but which the government relaxed earlier when infections decreased.

According to Slot, the situation now is more annoying for many athletes than in the first lockdown. The first lockdown came at the end of the season. Now the season just started. "That has other consequences. We are in contact with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports," Slot said.

Rober Willemsen of hospitality association KHN told ANP that he is "despondent" by the news. "This is a hard blow for many entrepreneurs. The equity capital is often largely exhausted and debts are piling up."

Dirk Beljaarts of the KHN told NOS that he is annoyed by the way in which the lockdown extension was announced. 'We had taken everything into account, kept all options open. But how it was presented is unheard of," he said.

According to him, this type of announcement should have been made in an official press conference at least. "It almost sounded like: 'oh yes, by the way...' That is unheard of. We are waiting for [Wednesday's] parliamentary debate. If the sector is sacrificed, more financial support is needed. If it does not come, then the number of bankruptcies will increase considerably and it will be very busy at the [benefits agency] UWV in December."