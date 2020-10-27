The government is working on three separate coroanvirus support packages for the culture, events, and catering sectors, insiders told the Telegraaf.

Many more businesses will also soon qualify for the support measure that covers fixed costs. The newspaper's sources said that the cabinet wants to temporarily open this scheme to all companies making significant turnover losses.

Ministers Wopke Hoekstra of Finance, Eric Wiebes of Economic Affairs, and Wouter Koolmeess of Social Affairs had extensive meetings with employers' organizations about extra support. The coalition also discussed how much extra support should be provided in this partial lockdown.

The government is expected to present the extra support measures at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.