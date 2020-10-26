The court in Rotterdam sentenced a man and woman from Hilversum to 2 years and 2.5 years in prison for money laundering. The court forfeited a total of 2,532 bitcoins, currently worth around 25 million euros, and 250 thousand euros in cash.

According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), the Hilversum couple laundered over 16 million euros in 2.5 years.

They bought millions of euros worth of bitcoins from private individuals and companies, allowing their customers to remain anonymous. These trades weren't reported to the Tax Authority and there was no proper administration. Customers were often met in public spaces, usually at fast food restaurants in a big city.

"The suspects, a man and his wife, came into contact with customers through advertisements on the internet and a marketplace on the dark web," the OM said. "Much of the bitcoins traded bore traces of the dark web."

In addition to the bitcoins and cash amounts forfeited, the court also fined two trader companies 45 thousand euros each and forfeited sums of 138 thousand euros and 40 thousand dollars.