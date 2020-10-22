The municipality of Haarlemmermeer called on plane spotters to not come to Schiphol on Sunday, to see the final landing of a KLM Boeing 747-400. The municipality is worried about crowds forming and people not adhering to coronavirus rules, NH Nieuws reports.

KLM planned to retire its 747s in March, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Dutch airline decided to keep three in use for a medical airlift between China and Schiphol. On the scheduled retirement date in March, dozens of spotters ignored the call to stay away and crowded at Schiphol's runway.

To prevent the same thing happening on Sunday, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, police, and enforcement officers will be present at and around the airport for enforcement. If the area gets too crowded, Haarlemmermeer mayor Marianne Schuurmans will close the spotters' areas on Sunday.

The final KLM Boeing 747-400, the 'City of Vancouver', is expected to land at Schiphol at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The final landing can be followed live online from here.