Due to increasing coronavirus infections, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs escalated the travel advice for Luxembourg and parts of Austria and Switzerland to 'code orange' on Wednesday.

A code orange advice means that all but absolutely necessary travel to an area is strongly discouraged. People returning from a code orange area will also have to self-quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival in the Netherlands.

For Switzerland, the Ministry escalated the cantons of Schwyz, Wallis, Neuchatel and Zug to code orange. Geneva, Friborg, and Vaud were already on code orange.

For Austria, the states of Upper Austria and the state of Salzburg were escalated to code orange. The states of Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Lower Austria, and Vienna were already at code orange.

The rest of Austria and Switzerland are covered by a 'code yellow' travel warning. No travel restrictions apply, but travelers need to take heed of and adhere to local measures against the coronavirus.