Another eight regions in the Netherlands now have so many coronavirus infections that they were moved to the fourth and highest risk level on the government's road map on how to respond to this epidemic. A total of 16 regions are now at this "very serious" level, according to the coronavirus dashboard.

The new security regions at level four are Kennemerland, Gooi en Vechtstreek, Midden- en West-Brabant, Brabant-Noord, Gelderland-Midden, Gelderland-Zuid, Twente, and Limburg-Noord.

The regions that were already at this level are Amsterdam-Amstelland, Rotterdam-Rijnmond, Haaglanden, Utrecht, Hollands-Midden, Zaanstreek-Waterland, Zuid-Holland Zuid, and Brabant-Zuidoost.

At this stage the increased risk level has no consequences for the security regions. The government's nationwide partial lockdown is in effect for at least another three weeks. If these measures reduce the number of Covid-19 infections sufficiently, the government will switch to a regional approach.

Earlier this month the government released a "road map" of what measures will and may be implemented on which risk level.

The risk level also increased in the security regions Noord-Holland Noord and IJsselland. They are now at the third "serious" level.