CoronaMelder, the Dutch government's coronavirus warning app, has been downloaded by 3.7 million people - over a quarter of the Dutch population, according to research by GfK. The app is especially popular among older Dutch, with 30 percent of 50 to 65-year-olds having it on their smartphone, ANP reports.

The app uses Bluetooth to keep anonymous track of close contacts. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus and reports it on the app, the app will send a notification to all other app users who were in the patient's vicinity for longer than 15 minutes.

Relatively speaking, the app has the highest reach in Flevloland where 33 percent of residents have it installed. The reach is lowest in Zeeland and Groningen at less than 20 percent.

The app has been available for download since August, but only officially launched nationwide on October 10.