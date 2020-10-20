Over eight thousand people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection for the fourth day straight, data from Dutch public health agency RIVM showed. Their Tuesday data update confirmed that another 8,182 people were infected with the virus, a two-percent increase over Monday's figures, and an 11-percent increase over last Tuesday.

The two-day total was 16,197, a week-to-week increase of 14 percent. It rose the Dutch total since the beginning of the pandemic to 244,391.

The three cities with the most new infections were again Amsterdam (696), Rotterdam (494) and The Hague (356). Amsterdam's total was down five percent compared to a week ago, with Rotterdam showing a 12 percent decrease. Data from the Hague remained flat.

Another 46 deaths caused by Covid-19 were also registered by the RIVM, meaning 6,814 people in the Netherlands were confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of the disease, though excess mortality in the country showed that figure was likely much higher.

Since Monday, 32 more patients were moved into intensive care, and a total of 252 new coronavirus patients were admitted to other departments. The Dutch medical system was treating 32 percent more patients for the disease compared to a week ago.

"The number of Covid patients has increased by 18% in 3 days," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care network. "This sharp increase is in line with earlier predictions."

There were 1,859 patients with Covid-19 being treated in Dutch hospitals on Tuesday, an increase of 121 in 24 hours. It was only the second time since May that the patient total rose by more than a hundred, with October 13 being the other date.

Patient coordination office LCPS said there were 419 patients with the coronavirus disease in intensive care, an increase of 40, and 1,440 in other hospital departments, an increase of 81. It meant that hospitals were dealing with the most coronavirus patients since May 7.

"The number of hospital admissions is expected to increase further in the coming days, which will further increase the pressure on hospitals," Kuipers said. Three dozen more Covid patients were transferred out of busy medical regions to areas with fewer patients so more regular healthcare could be provided.

On Monday, Kuipers estimated that 20 percent of all regular hospital healthcare had been stopped to make space for the growing second wave of coronavirus patients.