The municipality of Schiermonnikoog, located on the Dutch island of the same name, reported its first case of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Sunday. The island was the last of 355 municipalities in the Netherlands without an infection.

The infection was not reported to the GGD in time to be included in Sunday’s data from public health agency RIVM. The organization announced 8,184 new infections in the Netherlands with the data, a single-day record.

“Schiermonnikoog is the last municipality where the virus was observed. Unfortunately, an islander has tested positive,” said Mayor Ineke van Gent. “We wish our resident and the family much strength and a speedy recovery. I hope the consequences and further infections will be very limited.

A general practitioner made the diagnosis, the municipality said in a statement early Sunday afternoon. The local branch of the municipal health service, GGD Fyslan, was carrying out a source and contact investigation.

“Once and again I would like to point out to islanders and guests the importance of complying with the national restrictions that naturally also apply on Schiermonnikoog. So keep your distance, avoid crowds and stay at home in case of health symptoms,” Van Gent said.